Baked beans recalled over concerns the tins may contain rubber balls

Three leading supermarkets are recalling tinned beans over concerns they may contain small rubber balls that make them unsafe to eat.

Customers have been advised to not eat the products and instead return them to the store they bough them from for a full refund.

Three products from the food producers Princes Group have been named in the warning, including baked beans, baked beans with sausages and bean salad.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) says the company has noted the presence of rubber balls, approximately 2.5cm in diameter, that could present a choking hazard.

Here are the products being recalled:

Asda Baked Beans in Tomato Sauce - 200gBest before November 2025, batch code 3313 and 3314

Asda Mixed Bean Salad - 400gBest before October 2027, batch code 3293 and 3303

Branston Baked Beans in Tomato Sauce - 4 x 410g Plastic WrappedBest before December 2025, batch code 3338

Sainsburys Baked Beans & Pork Sausages in Tomato Sauce - 400gBest before November 2025, batch code 3312

Tesco Mixed Bean Salad in Vinaigrette - 400gBest before October 2025, batch code 3299

Tesco Baked Beans & Pork Sausages in Tomato Sauce - 395gBest before November 2025, batch code 3312

Products with the listed best before dates and batch codes do not need a receipt to obtain a refund.

