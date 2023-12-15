At least 26 people have been injured, six of them critically, in western Ukraine after a deputy councillor detonated three grenades during a council meeting, according to the country's national police.

Footage filmed inside a meeting room in the village of Keretsky, Zakarpattia, on Friday showed councillors locked in discussions when a man enters the room with his hands in his pockets.

Seconds later he is seen producing three grenades and pulling the safety pins before dropping them on the floor. Three explosions then appear and fill the room with smoke.

In a statement on Telegram, police said that "all specialised services" had been dispatched to the scene, and that teams of explosive and forensic experts were in attendance.

Medics were also performing "resuscitation measures" on the attacker, police added.

News reports in Ukraine said that police were treating the attack as an act of terror.

Ukraine is currently engaged in a near two-year long war with Russia, and on Friday was dealt a blow when it was announced that Hungary had blocked a €50 billion (£43 billion) aid package from the European Union (EU).

The news came hours after members of the bloc had voted to start membership talks with the war-torn nation.

