The week-long search for missing mother-of-three Gaynor Lord came to an end on Friday - but the investigation into how she died continues.

Police divers pulled a body from the River Wensum at around midday, after a week of intense searching of the river and a nearby park where her belongings were found.

She had left her shift at a Norwich department store early on the afternoon of 8 December, and CCTV later showed her making her way through the city and towards Wensum Park.

Here is a timeline of what we know of the last movements of the 55-year-old and of the investigation by Norfolk Constabulary into her disappearance.

2.44pm Friday, 8 December: Ms Lord is working at the Bullards Gin counter in the basement at Jarrolds department store.

2.45-2.46pm: Ms Lord leaves Jarrold department store via a loading bay on Bedford Street. She had not been set to finish her shift until 4pm.

2.47pm: Ms Lord walks on to London Street past the Cosy Club.

2.48pm: She walks along Queens Street and walks towards the cathedral.

3.22pm: Ms Lord is seen in The Close at the cathedral entrance – she then puts her coat on shortly before exiting through the archway.

3.23pm: She is seen walking away from the cathedral in Queens Street.

3.49pm: Ms Lord is seen walking along St George’s Street near to the Playhouse.

3.53pm: She walks along St Crispins Road towards Pitt Street.

4.01pm: Last CCTV sighting of Ms Lord, wearing glasses and a long coat, walking along St Augustines Street which was busy with passing traffic.

8.10pm: Police are alerted to Ms Lord’s disappearance after her possessions were found in Wensum Park. She was identified by ID found in her handbag at the scene.

Ms Lord's clothing, that she had been wearing when she went missing, including a white shirt, yellow tank top plus two rings and her mobile phone and glasses, were found in the park in various locations. Her olive-coloured coat was discovered in the water.

Saturday, 9 December – Wensum Park is closed off as specialist licensed search officers carry out extensive enquiries overseen by a police search adviser.

Water-based searches, both surface and underwater, are carried out involving the Constabulary’s Marine Unit, Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, Coastguard and Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue (NorLSAR).

The searches continue throughout Sunday.

A police tent was set up at the park as specialists from Lincolnshire Police began underwater searches. Credit: PA

Monday, 11 December – Sonar equipment is deployed by Norfolk police’s marine unit, Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, and the coastguard – but nothing is discovered.

Tuesday, 12 December – The search of the River Wensum resumes with drones and teams in inflatable boats seen on the river.

Wednesday, 13 December – Specialist underwater search teams from Lincolnshire Police arrive to assist Norfolk officers to search the river.

Thursday, 14 December – Norfolk Constabulary say officers have not been able to establish Ms Lord’s state of mind with “any degree of confidence”.

Ch Supt Dave Buckley tells reporters that the force is keeping an open mind about what happened to Ms Lord but “everything we know is pointing to a high probability that Gaynor went into the water”.

Friday, 15 December - An increased police presence is visible around the park, as police identify a specific spot on the river which they mark with an orange buoy at 11am.

At around midday, police divers pull a black bag from the river.

Shortly afterwards, the force confirms that a body has been recovered and, though formal identification has not yet taken place, Ms Lord's family have been informed of the discovery.

Specialists from both Lincolnshire and Lancashire police were called in to help with the search. Credit: PA

