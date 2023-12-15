Hungary has blocked a €50 billion (£43 billion) aid package from the European Union (EU) to Ukraine hours after the bloc agreed to start membership talks with the war-torn nation.

"Summary of the nightshift: veto for the extra money to Ukraine," Hungary Prime Minister Viktor Orban wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

EU members will now reconvene in January in an effort to break the deadlock.

The decision comes as a blow to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after he failed this week to convince US lawmakers to approve a separate round of support worth $61 billion (£48 billion).

Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with US President Joe Biden this week as part of his latest visit to the United States. Credit: AP

Ukraine relies on aid from the EU and United States to fund its war against Russia, which has now been raging for nearly two years.

For the aid package to be approved, it required all 27 EU members to vote in agreement.

European Council President Charles Michel said leaders from 26 members agreed to the measure, but that Sweden still "needs to consult its parliament" - as is normal procedure for the Scandinavian country.

Although Mr Orban vetoed the aid, he did not push against an earlier vote which saw leaders approve the start of EU accession talks for Ukraine and Moldova.

Mr Michel hailed the decision for Ukraine as a "clear signal of hope for their people and our continent", while President Zelenskyy said the agreement was a "victory for Ukraine".

Mr Orban said that his opposition to Ukraine becoming an EU member remained steadfast, but that he decided not to use his veto because the other 26 nations were arguing so strongly in favour.

He said: "Hungary's perspective is clear: Ukraine is not ready for us to begin negotiations on its EU membership. It's a completely illogical, irrational and improper decision."

An EU official, who insisted on not being quoted by name because the summit negotiations were private, said Mr Orban was "momentarily absent from the room in a pre-agreed and constructive manner" when the decision was made.

Earlier this week, the leaders of Ukraine and Hungary were seen in Argentina appearing to have a frank discussion.

The pair had been visiting the South American country to attend the inauguration of Argentina's newly elected President, Javier Milei.

