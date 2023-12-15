IDF kills three Israeli hostages in Gaza after mistaking them as a threat

Play Brightcove video

The World Health Organization has welcomed Israel's announcement that a border crossing is to be opened to allow more aid into Gaza. ITV News Correspondent Neil Connery reports.

The Israeli military says it has accidently killed three Israeli hostages during its ground operation in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli Defence Force troops found the hostages on Friday and incorrectly identified them as a threat, the army's chief spokesman, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, said. He said it was not clear if they had escaped their captors or been abandoned.

The three victims include Yotam Haim, who was abducted from Kfar Aza and Samer Talalka who was seized from Nir Am, on October 7. Another male hostage was among the hostages but his family requested that his name not be published

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke of his “deep sorrow” at what he called the “unbearable tragedy” of the hostages' deaths.

“Along with all the people of Israel, I bow my head with deep sorrow and mourn the death of three of our dear sons who were kidnapped, among them are Yotam Haim and Samer Fouad Al-Talalka,” he said on X, formerly Twitter.

The deaths occurred in the Gaza City area of Shijaiyah, where troops have engaged in fierce battles against Hamas militants in recent days.

It comes as the World Health Organization (WHO) welcomed Israel's announcement that a border crossing will open to allow more aid into Gaza.

Israel is to honour its commitments to permit 200 trucks worth of aid into the strip, but the WHO said it is vital the supplies go to the north of Gaza as well as the south.

Despite this small victory for those in the territory, victims of Israel and Hamas' war continue to rise.

It came as Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas met with the US national security adviser and demanded a stop to Israeli military aggression and the targeting of civilians. Neil Connery has the latest. And a warning that this report contains some upsett

Israel has continued its heavy bombardment of Gaza overnight with children reportedly among those killed.

Shorouk Abbas cries after she lost her 18 month old son Khaled. Credit: AP

Among the victims was Shorouk Abbas' 18-month-old son Khaled, whose body was one of 33 outside the Al Nasser medical centre.

"I want to see him...I want to die," she cried.

Nearby another relative cried: "A whole people are gone, a whole people are dying."

Al Jazeera Palestinian cameraman Samer Abu Daqqa, was also killed in an Israeli strike in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, the news television channel said on Friday.

The air attack also wounded the network’s chief correspondent in Gaza, Wael Dahdouh, who was previously told live on air that children and wife were killed in an airstrike.

Wael Al-Dahdouh looks down at his family members who were killed in airstrikes. Credit: Getty

The two were reporting on the grounds of a school when the strike hit, the network said.

Prior to Mr Abu Daqqa’s death, at least 63 journalists have been killed since the conflict began according to The Committee to Protect Journalists.

The US and Israel have agreed the overall fighting will take months to end, despite growing American unease about the mounting death toll in Gaza.

IDF chief spokesman, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, said Israeli troops found the hostages and mistook them as a threat. Credit: AP

Both have been discussing a timetable for scaling back intense combat operations in the war against Hamas, the White House confirmed.

US security advisor Jake Sullivan is due to meet Palestinian Authority officials in the occupied West Bank later.

He said his meeting with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu about shifting to a more precise phase of military operations had been "constructive."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...