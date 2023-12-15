Friends star Matthew Perry’s death has been ruled an accident from the “acute effects of ketamine."

Perry, who played Chandler Bing in the hit US sitcom, was found “unresponsive in the pool at his residence” on October 28 before he was pronounced dead at the age of 54.

A post-mortem examination concluded Perry died from the “acute effects of ketamine” while contributing factors included “drowning, coronary artery disease and the effects of buprenorphine” - which is used to treat opioid use disorder.

“The manner of death is accident," the County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner confirmed.

Perry was open about his battle with substance abuse and addiction - and also set up a sober living facility for men with similar issues.

Following his death, a foundation was set up in his name to help those struggling with addiction.

The cast of Friends shared personal tributes to Perry on Instagram in the weeks following his death.

They released a joint statement on October 31, saying they were "so utterly devastated" by his passing.

"We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," the statement said, as published by PEOPLE magazine.

"There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."

Perry was laid to rest on November 4 in Los Angeles at a private funeral attended by his Friends co-stars, including Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, and Lisa Kudrow.

