Oil activists sing 'climate criminal carols' outside Keir Starmer's home

By Daniel Boal, ITV News Multimedia Producer

Just Stop Oil protesters gathered outside Labour leader Keir Starmer's home blasting his stance on the Rosebank oilfield in the North Sea through song.

Making use of reworded "climate criminal" Christmas carols, the group called on Starmer to pledge his support to ending all new oil and gas licences in the UK.

Holding placards daubed in messages such as "revoke Rosebank" and "politics is broken", nine members of the climate activist group arrived at Starmer's home.

In a statement the group asked Mr Starmer: "How do you want to be remembered, Keir? As the ghost of Christmas past? Or as the man who gave us a future? It’s time for action, not words."

Police officers arrived shortly after and ordered the group to move on. Met police officials confirmed that no arrests were made.

What is the Rosebank oilfield and why is it a contentious issue?

Back in November, the UK government revealed plans to mandate oil and gas licensing in the North Sea in a bid to reduce dependency on “hostile foreign regimes."

The plans were set to provide job security for 200,000 workers in the £16 billion industry more secure, and to help with the transition to net zero in 2050.

However, climate activists hit out at the licensing as “backward” and warned that the UK would be “fueling the climate crisis rather than helping to fix it”.

Just Stop Oil protesters staged a 'wide awake' demonstration outside the Prime Minister's Rishi Sunak's London home - in November. Credit: Just Stop Oil

Protesters have also targeted the PM in recent weeks, leading police to break up a “wide awake” demonstration by JSO in front of his London home calling for a halt on fossil fuel exploration in the UK.

The protest group said about 18 supporters gathered outside Rishi Sunak’s home beating pots and pans while carrying placards stating: “COP Failure=Crop Failure”, “No rest for the Wicked” and “Arrest the Real Criminals.”

And while Starmer's Labour Party opposes the oilfield, in September it said it would not reverse decisions to grant a licence for the development 80 miles off Shetland.

Thought to contain between 300 million and 500 million barrels of oil, it is Britain's largest untapped oilfield - production is due to start in 2026.

In a statement the group wrote: "This is the most critical juncture in human history and you will likely soon be in the fortunate position where you can enact real, meaningful change.

"You have a choice. You can join a long list of politicians that promised change and delivered nothing, knowing full well that insufficient action is killing people right now and will result in the deaths of countless millions more.

“Or you can make a commitment to cancel all licenses approved by the current government and end all future licensing and consents for fossil fuel exploration and extraction in the UK.”

