When is the last post before Christmas?

Christmas Day is fast approaching and with it often comes a flurry of postal orders from residents sending off last-minute cards and presents.

Millions of orders are made during the festive season in the UK every year, although time is fast running out for deliveries to be shipped in time.

Are you planning to complete your Christmas post at the eleventh hour?

Here, ITV News outlines what dates courier services have announced as the final day for post to be sent out by.

Millions of Christmas cards and presents are posted every year. Credit: PA

Royal Mail

Royal Mail recommends that if you are still to send off Christmas letters and parcels that you do allow plenty of time - particularly for international deliveries.

Any items posted second class have to be made by Monday, December 18 to ensure a pre-Christmas arrival, while first class shipments must be submitted at the latest by Wednesday December 20.

The company said on its website that the final day for guaranteed delivery before Christmas is Friday, December 22, and that you must select its Special Delivery Guaranteed (Guaranteed Saturday delivery for an extra fee) option if you decide to post that day.

Parcelforce

Any Christmas deliveries by Parcelforce must be posted by Thursday, December 21 and use the company's Worldwide express24 or expressAM postal option.

DPD

Customers choosing DPD as their courier service have until Friday, December 22 to post any shipments, and must use one of two delivery options: DPD Next Day with Saturday delivery or DPD Next Day by 12 with Saturday delivery.

Evri

And to guarantee no late arrivals with Evri, customers must post their orders by Thursday, December 21 by 11am. You must also make sure to select the Evri Next Day Tracked delivery option.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...