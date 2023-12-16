One family got a little something extra when they picked out their Christmas tree this year - a baby owl.

The tiny intruder was not spotted for four days, despite the tree being put it up in the living room and decorated with festive lights and baubles.

Michele White, who lives in Kentucky in the US, told WDKY-TV that it's a tradition for the family to pick out a Christmas tree every year and this year had seemed no different.

“I have three dogs,” Ms White said. “We use this room nonstop - watch TV, the kitchen’s right here, (we had) no indication.”

It was not until Bobby Hayes was at the home doing some work for the family while they were out of the house, that the uninvited guest was spotted.

Bobby Hayes, who owns Magic Carpet Cleaning, found a baby owl in the Christmas tree of a customer. Credit: AP

Mr Hayes, who owns Magic Carpet Cleaning, said he first noticed the bird after plugging in a piece of equipment and seeing the tree start to sway.

“The owl was literally sitting on a lower limb here,” he said. “It crawled up into the tree further. It took me several minutes to even find it.”

He sent photos to Ms White, who said she was glad he was there to deal with the animal.

Mr Hayes said he was able to safely release the owl in the family's back garden.

“Everybody’s going to be able to have a merry Christmas now,” he added.

