Man who owes £14,300 Covid fine raises full amount after appearing on ITV News

After his story aired on ITV News, a man who lost his family home and partner after being unable to pay back a £14,300 Covid fine has officially raised the full amount.

In Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire, Toriano Reid was fined for a mistake made by someone else he was living with.

He had been working at the local supermarket and was not at the illegal gathering held in his garden, but because the house was in Toriano's name he was the recipient of the fine.

Bailiffs have continued to chase him for the money, and even recently clamped his car.

"I didn't know where to get the money, I work like everyone else. I've got no savings. I genuinely don't know what to do," he told UK Editor Paul Brand in an ITV News exclusive.

'I could work until I was blue in the face and it still wouldn't be enough,' Toriano Reid told ITV News

"I could work until I was blue in the face and it still wouldn't be enough," he added.

Toriano has set up a crowd funding page to help him pay the fine.

Almost four years on since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, Toriano has lost his family home, his partner and at times even his will to live.

Toriano had set up a crowd funding page to help him pay the fine, and after appearing on Wednesday's Evening News, it has £14,000 in donations.

Toriano's crowdfunding page. Credit: GoFundMe

"I am so overwhelmed with the love and support I have got since starting this," he wrote Wednesday night.

"I honestly didn’t expect anything and just wanted to share my story more than anything.

"It has shown me that there is light at the end of the tunnel and that there is still many good and kind-hearted people in this world.

"I feel so blessed and every single donation has helped me more than anyone can ever imagine.

"I just want this massive weight off my shoulders so I can get a sense of control and my life back!

"God bless every single one of you for helping me and I hope you all have a lovely Christmas if celebrating and a brilliant new year!"

