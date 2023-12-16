Pro-Palestinian demonstrators have gathered again this weekend to call for an end to the Israeli bombardment of Gaza.

Organisers Stop the War Coalition listed 57 separate pro-Palestinian events across UK on Saturday, including assemblies and candlelit vigils.

In north London, about 100 pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered in Camden to call for a ceasefire, with some shouting a controversial chant.

It comes amid growing international concern about the Israeli operation in the region.

The offensive, triggered by the unprecedented October 7 Hamas attack on Israel, has flattened much of northern Gaza and driven 85% of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million from their homes.

Protesters lead chants in Camden Town on Saturday Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA

Pro-Palestine protesters have demonstrated outside the home of the Israeli ambassador to the UK.

Tzipi Hotovely was widely criticised this week for rejecting a two-state solution in a video interview with Sky News.

On Saturday, hundreds gathered outside her Camden home and chanted “de-decolonise” and “ceasefire now”, with passing cars honking their horns in support.

One man with a megaphone said: “Many of you have seen the ambassador of Israel and concluded she is not a very nice person

“So she may not be a very nice person but what we object to is that she is calling for a genocide.” It was met with chants of “shame on you”.

Abut 100 people gathered in Camden calling for a ceasefire Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA

The United States, Israel’s closest ally, has expressed unease over Israel’s failure to reduce civilian casualties and its plans for the future of Gaza, but the White House continues to offer wholehearted support with weapons shipments and diplomatic backing.

Benjamin Netanyahu’s administration is also facing public anger, after Israeli troops on Friday mistakenly shot dead three hostages.

The army’s chief spokesman said troops found the hostages on Friday and erroneously identified them as a threat.

He said it was not clear if they had escaped their captors or been abandoned.

The hostages have been identified as Alon Shamriz, Samer Al-Talalka and Yotam Haim.

Late on Friday, hundreds of protesters blocked Tel Aviv’s main road in a spontaneous demonstration calling for the return of hostages still held by Palestinian militants.

