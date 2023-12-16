Years & Years frontman Olly Alexander to represent UK at Eurovision 2024

Olly Alexander will represent the United Kingdom at next year’s Eurovision Song Contest in Sweden, the Years & Years frontman revealed.

The star’s participation was announced during the live final of Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday evening.

Speaking to host Claudia Winkleman, the singer said: “I love Eurovision so much, it’s a dream come true.”

He added: “I’m just so, so excited.”

The song he will perform in Malmo next May has yet to be announced, but the BBC confirmed it was co-written by Alexander and Danny L Harle, who have produced hits for Dua Lipa, Chic and Charli XCX.

Over the past decade with Years and Years, Alexander has scored five top 10 UK singles and two number one albums.

He won his Bafta for his performance as Ritchie Tozer in Channel 4 drama It’s A Sin.

Written and created by Russell T Davies, the programme followed a group of gay men and their friends as they navigate the UK’s Aids crisis throughout the 1980s and early '90s.

Eurovision winner Loreen, from Sweden, smashed records in May after taking home the trophy for a second time (the first woman ever to do so) in front of an average TV audience of 9.9 million - the biggest of any Eurovision grand final ever.

