By ITV News Westminster Producer, Lucy McDaid

A prominent charity has expressed its "profound concerns" about Rishi Sunak's "course of direction on disability" after he downgraded the dedicated role of disabilities minister.

In a letter sent to the prime minister, seen by ITV News, Scope's Executive Director James Taylor strongly urges Mr Sunak to reinstate the role to its "proper" Minister of State level.

"Prime Minister, the UK’s 16 million disabled people deserve so much better than this treatment," the letter reads, before adding: "As Prime Minister, we ask you to show the leadership needed and ensure disabled people are seen as a priority."

Mims Davies was announced as the new Minister for Disabled People, Health and Work last week after Downing Street made a last-minute u-turn on its plan to axe the role completely.

Despite public outcry, the role, albeit reinstated, was downgraded from the highest Minister of State level to the lowest.

Ms Davies - a current minister in the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) - is set to combine her new brief with her previous responsibilities, remaining as a parliamentary under secretary of state.

The senior ministerial role had been left vacant for a week after Tom Pursglove was moved to the Home Office as minister for legal migration - the result of the PM splitting the job of former Immigration Minister, Robert Jenrick, in two.

Disability equality charity Scope was among many others criticising the government for its delay in filling the role, then describing its decision to downgrade it as a "retrograde" move.

But Downing Street insisted: "What you will continue to see is a government showing strong support for disabled people and for disabled issues." The new minister would "lead on that important work", the prime minister's official spokesperson added.

Ms Davies said she was "honoured" to have been given the new role and "will work as hard as I can to ensure disabled people's voices are heard loud and clear," while maintaining a "continued focus on social mobility".

She later told her followers on X, "Be assured I get it."

But in a letter to the prime minister on Sunday, Scope's Mr Taylor says: "I am writing to raise Scope’s profound concerns around your government’s course of direction on disability and the negative tone members of your government have taken towards disabled people."

"On top of all of this," it adds, "your recent reshuffle in which the now former Minister for Disabled People was moved, not only took a week for a successor to be announced, but the position has been merged with another DWP Minister.

"Disabled People are now left in the deeply uneasy position of having a Minister for Disabled People, which has been merged with another role, and having the role downgraded from a Minister of State level - we strongly urge the reinstatement of a dedicated Minister at the proper level."

The letter, also sent to Rishi Sunak's Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, Mel Stride, slams the government's recent announcements relating to people on benefits finding work.

"Over the past year, Ministers have made alarming statements about disabled people, including making a link between their obligation as citizens to work; linking the idea of disabled people with taking taxpayers for a ride; and alarmingly, the former Minister for Disabled People, the person with responsibility for disability in government, recording a video for social media, while wearing a protective vest and uses the following words 'We will track you down. We will find you. And we will bring you to justice'. These examples are concerning and go nowhere in building confidence amongst disabled people."

Earlier this year, the government confirmed its intention to scrap the controversial Work Capability Assessment, which is used to determine what extra benefits someone can receive if they have a health condition.

Under the plans, more people are expected to be declared fit enough to work and could face tough benefits sanctions if they don't find a job.

But according to research conducted by Scope, 72% of disabled people have reported experiencing negative attitudes or behaviour within the past five years, and 87% who encountered such negativity it had a detrimental impact on their daily lives.

Writing to the PM, Scope says: "I hope you agree this data makes for worrying reading. At Scope, we believe Government must show leadership by setting out a clear, positive vision for disabled people in the UK - sadly this has not been the case. "The last few years have not been easy following the pandemic, and now, as we continue through a cost-of-living crisis – the messages from the government disappointingly have not been one of leadership and ambition – this must change. Only then will we be able to effectively tackle issues around attitudes and the many other issues disabled people face."

Scope isn't the only charity to speak out in recent days against the government's decision to downgrade the dedicated disabilites minister role.

The National Autistic Society said the "uncertainty" had caused "understandable anger and upset for autistic people", urging the government to "act quickly" to put it right.

Meanwhile, learning disability charity Mencap said: "It should not have taken a week, and considerable pressure from charities and disabled people, for the prime minister to appoint a new minister for disabled people. “Given the pressing issues facing people with a learning disability, it is surprising and disappointing that the role has been downgraded to a junior Ministerial position." A government spokesperson said: "Minister Davies will build upon this government’s track record of supporting disabled people, having delivered millions of cost of living payments and helping over one million more disabled people into work five years earlier than planned. "The minister will help ensure there is always a strong safety net for the most vulnerable in our society, while tearing down barriers so that every disabled person can realise their potential and thrive.”

