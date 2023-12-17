Eddie Izzard loses bid to become Labour candidate in Brighton

Eddie Izzard has lost out in a bid to become a Labour candidate for a Brighton constituency in the next general election.

The 61-year-old comedian, who's from Bexhill-on-Sea and also goes by the name Suzy, said she would stand for election in August.

She had hoped to become the Labour representative for Brighton Pavilion, and follow the 13-year stint by Green Party MP Caroline Lucas, who is standing down at the next election.

Musician and activist Tom Gray was chosen by Labour to stand for the party in Brighton Pavilion instead. Mr Gray won the Mercury Prize in 1998 as part of the band Gomez.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Mr Gray said he was “delighted and humbled to be selected”.

This was Ms Izzard's second attempt to enter Westminster politics, having unsuccessfully tried to become Labour's candidate for Sheffield Central last year.

