Ian Wright to quit Match of the Day after 27 years on show

Football pundit and former Arsenal striker Ian Wright has announced he will leave Match of the Day, 27 years after making his first appearance on the BBC show.

In a statement, the 60-year-old commentator said today that he would be stepping back from the programme at the end of this season.

Announcing the move on X, formerly Twitter, he said: "After my debut show whilst still a player in 1997 and many more memorable years.

"I feel very privileged to have had such an incredible run on the most iconic football show in the world.

"Anyone that knows my story knows how much the show has meant to me since I was young boy.

"MOTD is my Holy Grail. On my first ever show, I told Des Lynam, 'This is my Graceland'. It will always be my Graceland and I will always be watching.

"I’m stepping back having made great friends and many great memories. This decision has been coming for a while, maybe my birthday earlier this year fast tracked it a little, but ultimately it’s time to do a few more different things with my Saturdays."

Wright added: "I’m really looking forward to my last months on the show and covering what will hopefully be an amazing Premier League title race."

Wright first appeared on the BBC show in 1997 during his distinguished playing days at Arsenal and became a regular in 2002 two years after his retirement from the game.

