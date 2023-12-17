The Shetland Islands will house the UK's first vertical rocket spaceport

Play Brightcove video

Space exploration has seen a revival in the past few years with a real push; not to go to the moon, but to make space a destination, and the UK is ensuring it’s at the forefront.

The first vertical rocket spaceport in Western Europe will be on UK soil, based in Unst in the Shetland Islands.

SaxaVord Spaceport has been granted a licence by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), with permission for 30 launches a year, when it opens next summer.

Tim Johnson, director of space regulation at the CAA, said: “Granting SaxaVord their licence is an era-defining moment for the UK space sector.

This marks the beginning of a new chapter for UK space as rockets may soon launch satellites into orbit from Scotland. We are undertaking vital work to make sure the UK’s space activities are safe and sustainable for all.”

Backed by the UK government, the site, a former RAF base, is privately owned by husband and wife Frank and Debbie Strang.

So far, just under £30 million has been spent on developing the spaceport, which includes three launch pads and a hangar for assembling rockets.

SaxaVord may be the first Vertical Launch site, but it’s the second in the UK.

Cornwall’s horizontal Spaceport uses a modified jet to launch rockets. It had an historic launch earlier this year, but although the rocket ignited, a component in the second engine failed and the satellites never made it to orbit.

Despite the failure, the UK Space Energy is forging ahead in its mission to make the UK a global leader and has approved £6.7 million in funding.

Alongside Cornwall and the Shetland Islands, more spaceport sites have been proposed.

The space industry presents a tremendous economic opportunity for the UK, providing jobs nationwide, contributing to the development of products, and encouraging the next generation.

“I’ve seen a huge interest from schools and universities,” Mr Johnson said. “One of the key benefits from this really exciting sector is the inspiration it can give to tomorrow's space engineers and climate scientists.”

With huge benefits for the future, it’s no wonder the UK has sets its sights so high.

