An airstrike on north Gaza's Jabaliya refugee camp has killed at least 110 people and injured more, said the Hamas-run health ministry.

According to Dr. Munir Al-Bursh, director-general of the Ministry of Health, many are still trapped under rubble after Israel's Sunday morning bombardment on residential buildings in the camp.

He told CNN said the strike hit a family home, which had been housing displaced people.

“The majority of the casualties are women and children," he told CNN.

“The bodies and injuries are still coming to our medical point which is the only medical field point for entire northern Gaza.”

It comes as a communication blackout in Gaza continues. The Palestinian Red Crescent reported the blackout has lasted four days - the longest the besieged territory has suffered since the conflict escalated on October 7 when Hamas attacked Israel.

Over the weekend, the UK, France and Germany - some of Israel's closest allies - joined global calls for a cease-fire and Israeli protesters have demanded the government relaunch talks with the militant group on releasing more hostages after three were mistakenly killed by Israeli troops while waving a white flag.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was expected to press Israel to wind down major combat operations in Gaza during a visit on Monday, in the latest test of whether the US can leverage its unwavering support for the offensive to blunt its devastating impact on Palestinian civilians.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...