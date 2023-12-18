Russell Brand has been questioned for a second time by detectives investigating allegations of sexual offences made against him.

The comedian was interviewed under caution last week over six allegations, following initial questioning in November over three other claims.

The Metropolitan Police did not identify Brand, but said in a statement: “A man in his 40s attended a police station in South London for a second time on Thursday December 14.

“He was interviewed under caution by detectives in relation to a further six, non-recent, sexual offences.”

In September, the 48-year-old was accused of rape, assault and emotional abuse between 2006 and 2013, following a joint investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4 Dispatches.

Brand has strongly denied the claims.

The claims span a time when Brans was at the height of his fame - working for Channel 4 on Big Brother spin-off shows, BBC programmes and starring in Hollywood films.

He denies the claims, which include allegations of controlling, abusive and predatory behaviour.﻿

Last month, Channel 4 boss Alex Mahon said its internal investigation into the allegations raised against its former presenter was weeks away from being completed.

The BBC has also launched a review into Brand's behaviour, as he worked on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Radio 6 Music programmes from 2006 to 2008.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...