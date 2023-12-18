Play Brightcove video

A saltwater crocodile was captured after it was seen by two young boys lurking in the floodwater

A crocodile has been caught by wildlife rangers after it was spotted swimming in swollen floodwaters as heavy rain forced 300 people to evacuate their homes in Australia.

The country is still facing severe weather warnings as the ex-Tropical Cyclone Jasper continues to batter towns in the northeast.

In Queensland state, Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll described the flooding as “absolutely devastating.”

“Last night, we had an extraordinarily challenging, challenging evening, rescuing some 300 people,” Carroll explained.

Residents were left stranded after roads were swept away by floodwaters in Australia. Credit: AP

There were no deaths or serious injuries, she added.

All 300 residents would be evacuated by helicopter from the Aboriginal community of Wujal Wujal.

In the rescue mission, nine adults and a seven-year-old child spent hours overnight on a hospital roof, officials said.

Meanwhile in Ingham, further south of the state, a saltwater crocodile was captured after it was seen by two young boys lurking in the floodwater.

The 2.8-metre crocodile made its way downstream of the fast-moving waters for about half an hour before wildlife rangers intervened.

Cairns Airport was shut due to severe flooding, which left several planes submerged. Credit: AP

The reptile has been taken to a holding facility until the weather improves.

Throughout Queensland, roads and railway lines were cut, communities isolated and 14,000 homes and businesses were without power on Monday.

Cairns Airport has been closed due to flooding and authorities are concerned that the city of 160,000 people will lose drinking water.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...