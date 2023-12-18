A small donkey has been successfully rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in a drain in Northern Ireland.

Rescuers rewarded Snowie with ginger nut biscuits after the muddy ordeal.

Officers from Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service attended the scene at 1pm on Saturday afternoon after her owner called for help.

Snowie, who was stuck on her side in the drain, was hoisted to safety from a ditch using straps attached to a small digger.

Rescuers rescuing Snowie the donkey from the drain. Credit: NIFRS North/Meta

Once free, she was consoled with an offering of ginger biscuits by her rescuers, described by her owner as "very considerate".

The fire service said: "Antrim On-Call crew attended an incident involving a donkey stuck in a drain.

"Using manual handling techniques and improvisation the crew successfully rescued the donkey. Well done to all."

Owner Tanya Bates praised officers for their efforts, and added Snowie is on the mend.

She said: "I can’t emphasise enough how grateful my family are to all who came to assist with Snowie’s rescue yesterday.

" NIFRS North were incredibly quick to respond, and very considerate of Snowie’s condition.

"She’s since been warmed up, dried off and treated for her injuries - she fared well overnight and is much happier today! Fantastic work by the team and thanks again.

"I hope you all have the loveliest Christmas!"