Tory MP Miriam Cates under investigation by Parliament's standards watchdog

Conservative MP Miriam Cates has been placed under investigation by Parliament's standards watchdog.

She has been accused of causing "significant damage to the reputation of the House as a whole, or of its members generally”, the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards has said.

The details of the incident have not been disclosed, and will be kept confidential until the inquiry concludes.

Those being investigated are not allowed to discuss the allegations while proceedings are taking place.

Ms Cates was elected as MP for Penistone and Stocksbridge in 2019 and has become a leading figure of the right-wing New Conservatives group.

She has previously called for policy to promote marriage and having children after voicing concerns about declining fertility rates in Britain.

A total of eight MPs including Miriam Cates are currently under investigation by the Standards Commissioner, including Deputy Speaker Dame Eleanor Laing, veteran conservative Sir Bernard Jenkin and Reclaim MP Andrew Bridgen.

