What are the key takeaways from the new transgender guidance for schools?

The Department for Education (DfE) has published its long-awaited draft guidance for schools and colleges on how best to support pupils questioning their gender, after it was delayed from the summer.

The non-statutory guidance says “parents should not be excluded” from decisions taken by a school or college relating to requests for a child to “socially transition”, such as wishes to change names, pronouns and clothing.

Schools and colleges in England have been told there is “no general duty” to allow children to change their gender identity.

The guidance, which will be subject to a 12-week consultation, says teachers should still be able to refer to children collectively as “girls” or “boys”.

Commenting on the guidance, Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said: "This guidance puts the best interests of all children first, removing any confusion about the protections that must be in place for biological sex and single-sex spaces, and making clear that safety and safeguarding for all children must always be schools’ primary concern.

"Parents’ views must also be at the heart of all decisions made about their children – and nowhere is that more important than with decisions that can have significant effects on a child’s life for years to come."

Here, ITV News has summarised the key takeaways from the DfE's guidance:

Registration of name and sex

Every school must record the name and biological sex of every pupil in the admissions register, the guidance states.

But it adds that it is not accurate to record a male child as female or a female child as male, or to record a male child as a girl or a female child as a boy.

Changing names

The DfE says that pupils may be allowed to change their names informally if it is in "the best interests of the child and parents have been fully consulted."

From there the new name should be communicated to "relevant members of the school."

Changing pronouns

"Schools can decline a request to change a child’s pronouns and primary school aged children should not have different pronouns to their sex-based pronouns," the guidance states.

It adds that schools and colleges "should not compel teachers or pupils to use new pronouns."

But the DfE says that in the interest of safeguarding, and when all other options have been exhausted, different pronouns should be used.

Single-sex spaces

The guidance suggests that schools "must provide sex-separated toilets for pupils aged 8 or over, and suitable changing accommodation and showers for pupils who are aged 11 years or over at the start of the school year."

However if a child does not want to use the toilet, changing room or showers designated for their biological sex, then schools may wish to consider alternative arrangements

But it stipulates that children cannot be allowed "to use a space solely designated for use by the opposite sex."

Boarding and residential accommodation

The DfE said: "sleeping arrangements like dormitories, tents and shared rooms should be sex separated."

"In the event that a child questioning their gender requests alternative arrangements, these should be considered but should not compromise the safety, comfort, privacy or dignity of the child, or other pupils," it added.

School uniforms and clothing

In general, it's advised that a child questioning their gender should be held to the same uniform standard "as other children of their sex."

If a school agreed to change or make exceptions to the standard school uniform "for most items, but not for swimwear."

Physical education and sport

Under the guidance, schools and colleges are told to prioritise the safety and wellbeing of all children when implementing policies.

It stipulates that this means for sports, "allowing a gender questioning child to participate in sport with the opposite sex will not be appropriate if it risks safety or fairness."

Single-sex schools

Referencing the Equality Act, the DfE says that "single sex schools can refuse to admit pupils of the other biological sex, regardless of whether the child is questioning their gender."

But adds: "A school cannot, however, refuse to admit a child of the same biological sex on the basis that they are questioning their gender."

