Almost half of ‘harmful’ gamblers have spent Christmas money on habit – survey

Almost half of people who gamble at harmful levels have spent money for Christmas presents on their habit, a survey suggests.

Half of those gambling in the last 12 months (50%) who are doing so at harmful levels say they are more likely to feel anxious or depressed in the run-up to Christmas, the poll for support service GamCare found.

More than two in five (41%) of those surveyed who are harmful gamblers said gambling could distract them from spending time with family and friends over Christmas, while 44% said they had spent money set aside for Christmas presents on gambling.

The charity said the findings shed light on the challenges faced by those struggling with gambling over Christmas as it offered its support.

With paydays often falling earlier in December, families could face an extended period without income during the financially challenging month of January, the charity warned.

The desire for quick financial gains, especially during a season associated with gift giving, could also drive individuals towards risky gambling behaviours, it said.

Samantha Turton, head of remote support services at GamCare, said: “We recognise that the festive season, traditionally a time of joy, can bring unique challenges for those affected by gambling harm.

“The alarming statistic that almost half of those experiencing gambling harm have used money intended for Christmas presents to gamble underscores the severity of the issue.

“We are ready to support anyone struggling throughout the festive period. As well as our helpline, our live chat and WhatsApp are there to support those who may not be comfortable talking while with family and friends.

“As the festive season approaches, let us extend a helping hand to those experiencing gambling harm, reinforcing the spirit of compassion and support.”

NHS mental health director Claire Murdoch said: “Gambling addiction is a cruel mental health condition that can not only ruin people’s Christmas, but their lives.

“The NHS is playing its part in treating it, with 12 gambling harms clinics currently open as part of our £2.3 billion investment into mental health services.

“So, if you are struggling with a gambling addiction, I urge you to come forward for help.”

A Department for Culture, Media and Sport spokesman said: “We want anyone suffering from gambling harm to be able to access help when and where they need it.

“Our gambling white paper offers a balanced and proportionate package of measures to protect those most at risk of gambling-related harm while allowing those that want to gamble to do so safely.

“We will be introducing financial risk checks and online slot stake limits to help prevent potentially life-changing losses, improving protections for players whose spending is potentially harmful.

“We also want to ensure gambling operators pay their fair share, and a new mandatory levy on these companies will raise £100 million in dedicated funding for research, prevention and treatment of gambling harms.”

GamCare’s helpline advisers are available one-to-one over the phone or on live chat 24 hours a day, every day of the year including Christmas Day and the whole of the festive period on 0808 8020 133.

People can also access free one-to-one support sessions through the National Gambling Support Network, where they will be able to meet a professional each week in their region.

YouGov surveyed 2,024 adults online between November 30 and December 1.