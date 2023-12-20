Brianna Ghey: A view from the courtroom as teen killers found guilty

ITV News North of England Reporter Kelly Foran has been covering the case from the courtroom, here she breaks down what she saw and heard.

Brianna’s mum Esther, her dad and their families were sat just by us in the public gallery and let out a huge gasp in court - followed by tears.

The two killers were in the dock. Girl X was holding a fidget toy.

The judge told them they would get a life sentence, but said she would need to consider the minimum term.

Their courtroom has been packed every day - so much so they’ve introduced an overspill court - to fit in all members of the public and press who have shown an interest.

The jury took less than four hours to find both defendants guilty.

Throughout the trial both denied murder, and both pointed the finger of blame at each other.

This wasn’t a case of an argument that got out of hand, or a fight that went wrong.

It’s a case of a planned, premeditated and brutal murder.

