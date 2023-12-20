Christmas bauble business spreads festive joy across holy city of Bethlehem

Christmas celebrations are understandably likely to be muted in Bethlehem this year given the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

But one business based in the occupied West Bank is helping to spread a little festive spirit by attempting to bridge the political, sectarian and humanitarian divides in the Middle East.

Bethlehem Baubles ships hand-crafted glass baubles, which celebrate the Christian holiday of Christmas, around the world.

The baubles are, in the company's words: "Handblown by Muslims - painted by Christians - shipped by Israel."

The city of Bethlehem holds biblical significance to followers of Christianity, Islam and Judaism, and is considered the birth place of Jesus Christ.

Old bottles and window panes are all smashed up to make our decorations. Credit: Facebook.com/BethlehemBaubles

Ros Pollock founded the business after she living in Jerusalem for three years.

During her time there she became "saddened by the lack of opportunities available to many local communities" - particularly those in the cities of Hebron and Bethlehem in the West Bank - according to Bethlehem Baubles' website.

Together with Suzan Sahori, who heads up the Bethlehem Fair Trade Artisans (BFTA), Ms Pollock sought to create a business which gave regular employment to Christians, Muslims and Jews.

And so Bethlehem Baubles was born.

The process of making the decorations begins in Hebron, where recycled glass is hand-blown in the city's ancient glass factories.

The baubles are first hand-blown in Hebron's ancient glass factories. Credit: Instagram/bethlehembaubles

"It's hot and sometimes dangerous work, but the glass blowers are very experienced," Ms Pollock told the Catholic Herald.

"They're mostly from Muslim families who have been working in glass for many, many generations."

The baubles are then taken to Bethlehem and are hand-painted by Christian women in their homes, before being shipped from the city of Ashdod by Israeli workers.

Today, the business ships thousands of baubles worldwide, including to the UK, US and Europe, with customers receiving their deliveries in carefully designed plastic-free boxes.

