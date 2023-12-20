The Colorado Supreme Court has sent shockwaves through the US political system with a ruling announced late last night.

It has reversed an earlier court decision and has decided Donald Trump is ineligible to run for President in Colorado.

He is disqualified, it says because of the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution. That was passed in 1868 in the aftermath of the American Civil War to ensured Confederates couldn’t run for office.

This week's ruling follows similar 14th Amendment cases against Trump's candidacy in the states of Michigan and Minnesota. Courts in those states ruled that Trump should be kept on the ballot.

Donald Trump has been ruled ineligible because of his actions on January 6th 2021 and the storming of the Capitol. It is important to remember that Donald Trump’s team will appeal this right the way to the US Supreme Court in Washington.

But it does set up another massive legal case, in which the very future of the Republic is potentially on the line.

Now the critical question is one of timing. Will the US Supreme Court be able to rule on this case in a speedy manner, well before next November’s election?

This has the potential to up-end the current calculation that Donald Trump has the Republican nomination locked up.

Whichever way the final ruling goes, this is set to be one of the most exciting and unpredictable elections in recent memory.