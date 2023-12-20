UK inflation fell to its lowest level in two years in November , the Office for National Statistics said.

The rate of Consumer Prices Index inflation fell to 3.9% in November from 4.6% in October.

Grant Fitzner, chief economist at the Office for National Statistics (ONS), said: "Inflation eased again to its lowest annual rate for over two years, but prices remain substantially above what they were before the invasion of Ukraine.

"The biggest driver for this month's fall was a decrease in fuel prices after an increase at the same time last year.

"Food prices also pulled down inflation, as they rose much more slowly than this time last year.

"There was also a price drop for a range of household goods and the cost of second-hand cars."

More to come...