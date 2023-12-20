Investigators are examining the wreckage of a TV news helicopter that crashed in a forest in the US state of New Jersey, killing the pilot and a photographer on board.

Philadelphia broadcaster WPVI-TV confirmed two of its news team were in the helicopter when it came down on Tuesday evening in Wharton State Forest.

The pair were returning from an assignment at the Jersey Shore, and the station said it is uncertain what caused the crash.

Those killed were not identified by WPVI-TV, as it said it was still informing family members.

One of the broadcaster's reporters, Maggie Kent, delivered a live report about the incident and spoke fondly of her late colleagues.

“They are described as the best guys that you would want to know, on the job for decades,” she said.

“They are highly skilled in what they do. They loved their craft.”

Action News on 6abc, which is owned by WPVI-TV, said it had been a "devastating day" for their team in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

