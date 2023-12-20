'Robot avatar' grants freedom to those with severe disabilities

ITV News has been given exclusive access to the trial of a device allowing those confined to their homes a chance to explore venues like museums and galleries.

The "mounting video conferencing unit" was developed by assistive technology charity Special Effect.

Lucinda Ritchie has been trialling the unit, and recently used it to have her own tour of Silverstone Museum, from her own living room more than one hundred miles away.

It can be operated through "gaze technology", meaning those who are limited to just eye movements can direct the unit and use it to converse with other people.

Lucinda operates the robot remotely using her eye movements to guide it around the museum floor. Credit: ITV News

University of Southampton student Lucinda has a degenerative condition that severely limits her movement and her ability to speak. She is mostly confined to her home so this technology gives her the chance to explore places she would struggle to get to in person.

She told ITV News: "Since childhood I have loved cars. Since my disabilities became more limiting, I have missed watching cars, so this is such an exciting opportunity.

"It is certainly life changing and opens up the impossible for me. It reduces my isolation and allows more interactions. I always talk about pushing the boundaries of accessibility to see what is actually possible, and this is a perfect example of that in action."

Watch Nick Smith's report with Lucinda here:

Play Brightcove video

People with disabilities are almost twice as likely to suffer from loneliness and isolation when compared the the general population according to a recent survey by the Activity Alliance.

So those assisting people with severely limited movement hope this new technology will enable them to get around and explore places which would normally be out of reach, interacting with others along the way.

Dr Mick Donegan from the charity Special Effect has been watching Lucinda's progress with intrigue. After observing it in action around the museum, he said: "Instead of just being on a screen, as you can in a video call, Lucinda can actually move around, then she can stop, she can chat with the person, she can zoom in and see things. So she's in full control of where she is.

"Now you could potentially have a few of these devices, and people with severe disabilities could log in and have a good old look around themselves. It's so much more interactive, so much like being there in person."

Lucinda touring the museum floor from her home hundreds of miles away. Credit: ITV News

Harry Nelson is a specialist in assistive technology and has helped develop the unit, he said: "Hopefully, in a few years time, people of any ability will be able to log in and use them.The reason why this interface is so important It's for those people with very, very severe physical challenges, where really the only thing they have, have left to move is their eyes.

"Even those people are able to have access to this and enjoy those fantastic facilities that we all enjoy."