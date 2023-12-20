Ryan Gosling has treated Barbie fans to an early Christmas present as he released Ken The EP – which features three new editions of his hit song I’m Just Ken from the blockbuster film.

The Hollywood star played Ken alongside Margot Robbie’s Barbie in Greta Gerwig’s hit comedy about the world-famous Mattel doll.

Among the new tracks on the EP is a holiday version, dubbed 'Merry Kristmas Barbie' – which features additional sleigh bells, chimes and new backing vocals.

Gosling ends the amplified rendition by saying: “Merry Christmas Barbie, wherever you are.”

An accompanying music video sees Gosling perform the track surrounded by a full band in a music venue which is decorated with Christmas lights.

For those who are looking for more melancholic tones, there is also the In My Feelings Acoustic version on the EP.

The stripped-back rendition focuses on Gosling’s vocals, guitar finger-picking and chimes before steadily building up energy.

The last minute of the piece changes direction and sees the actor repeat “Can you feel the Kenergy, feels so real, the Kenergy” accompanied by a steady drum beat.

Meanwhile, Purple Disco Machine Remix edition offers a psychedelic twist on the track.

Ryan Gosling as Ken in the Barbie movie. Credit: Warner Bros

The EP was created alongside Mark Ronson, who executive produced the Barbie soundtrack album, and Andrew Wyatt, who also worked on the project.

The original version of I’m Just Ken has recently been nominated for a Grammy Award for best song written for visual media.

Earlier this year, Barbie dominated the box office, taking £67.5 million in its first three weeks on release.

The film sees Barbie venture into the real world with her counterpart Ken in the hope of restoring her happiness.

However, the pair become embroiled in trouble after becoming the target of a hunt led by the chief executive of a toy company, played by Will Ferrell.

