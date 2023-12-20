Winds of up to 80mph are forecast to batter the northern half of the UK on Thursday, as Storm Pia threatens to disrupt travel in the run-up to Christmas.

A weather warning was in place as high winds brought by an area of low pressure will bring winds of 70-80mph in northern Scotland, 65-70mph on high ground, and 45-55mph elsewhere in Northern Ireland, Scotland, North Wales and England north from Birmingham as well as the top half of East Anglia.

Forecasters also issued a yellow weather warning for wind from midnight to 9pm on Thursday, meaning travel disruption is likely and power cuts are possible.

High-sided vehicles could be affected on exposed roads and coastal routes could be sprayed by high waves, the Met Office said.

(PA Graphics) Credit: PA Graphics

The low pressure system has been named Storm Pia by the Danish authorities, but it was not expected to be severe enough in the UK to warrant being officially named.

Stephen Dixon, a Met Office spokesperson, said: “It is quite a wide wind warning area. Gusts are forecast quite widely to be 45-55mph, possibly 65-70mph to the east of high ground in Scotland.

“The strongest winds are likely to be found in the north and north east of Scotland including the Northern Isles, with 70-80mph in the morning.”

The Met Office forecast showers along with the wind, with more rain expected on Friday.

Looking ahead, Mr Dixon said there was the possibility of snow on Christmas Day but only in the far north of Scotland.

“It looks like there will be a drier afternoon in the south of the UK for those post-Christmas dinner walks,” he said.

Tips for staying safe in strong winds

In the face of yellow warning winds, the Met Office has released some advice to keep yourself and your belongings safe.

Protect property from damage

Check loose items such as bins, potted plants, garden furniture, trampolines and sheds are either locked, brought inside or secured.

Prepare before a journey

As windy weather can make road conditions dangerous, forecasters have advised that you plan your route in advance, research travel updates and pack essentials for the worst (warm clothing, food, blanket, torch).

Drive safely

Driving in these conditions can be dangerous, for yourself and other road users. If you must drive, you can do this more safely by; driving slowly, be aware of high sided vehicles, be cautious overtaking, make sure you hold the steering wheel firmly and give road users more room than usual.

Avoid injury if you're out and about

Stay indoors as much as possible. If you do go out, try not to walk or shelter close to buildings and trees.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...