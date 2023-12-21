Play Brightcove video

'This is a vital moment for aid': David Cameron arrives in Egypt as he pushes for more Gaza aid

Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron has arrived in Egypt to call for urgent aid supplies to enter in Gaza, including the possibility of using British ships to bring supplies by sea.

The former prime minister also said he wanted to see the United Nations Security Council reach consensus on a resolution on humanitarian relief.

Lord Cameron said the UK was “pushing very hard” to ensure aid supplies reach Gaza, both through the reopened Kerem Shalom border crossing and possibly by sea.

“Are there opportunities for aid to come from Cyprus in British ships to be delivered to Gaza? We’re working on that," he said.

“Everything that can be done, must be done to get aid into Gaza to help people in the desperate situation they are in.”

It comes as the UN Security Council continues to reword its latest resolution before it heads to a vote, which has to this point been delayed three times.

The US has been struggling to change the text’s references to a cessation of hostilities in the Israel-Hamas war.

It's also come to head over the point of aid truck inspection responsibility, which the draft resolution calls to be given by Israel to the UN.

Lord Cameron again restated the UK’s call for Israel to respect international humanitarian law as it continues its military offensive in Gaza.

He also said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government must not do anything to jeopardise the long-term prospect of a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine.

Lord Cameron added: “We’ve been very clear with Israel, there can be no permanent occupation of Gaza, no displacement of people from Gaza, no diminution of the size of the Palestinian territories.

“All of those things would be wrong and we’ve made that very clear. Obviously, it is difficult to get from where we are now to where we want to be.

“But sometimes you have to use moments of crisis as potential moments of opportunity.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer also restated his commitment to a two-state solution.

“We are strongly in favour of a two-state solution. And that has to be something which international partners are very, very clear about and it’s not in the gift of Israel,” he said.

