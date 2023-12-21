Eurostar trains cancelled at last minute due to 'unexpected' strike

Passengers were left stranded after Eurostar suspended services at the last minute due to an "unexpected strike action".

The travel service said today it didn't expect trains to run through the Channel Tunnel "until mid-afternoon at the earliest".

Eurostar's website currently shows all services from London St Pancras have been cancelled until 7pm.

Passengers booked on the three trains due to operate after that time were warned that “we cannot exclude additional last-minute cancellations, which may include your train”.

It is not clear exactly how long the disruption will last, with the company adding: "We don't have any information for tomorrow's services yet."

The move threatened to disrupt people's festive travel arrangements, with one customer on social media writing: "One hour before our departure from London St. Pancras International we've been told that due to an unplanned industrial action by Eurotunnel.

"All trains have been suspended. What a joke. Christmas plans ruined last minute."

Eurostar cancelled several services today with no clear idea how long the disruption would last. Credit: Eurostar

Posting on X, formerly Twitter, another added: "@Eurostar you’ve just ruined my Christmas it should have been my first Christmas with my girlfriend, you have ruined everything!"

Responding directly to Eurostar's suggestion that passengers postpone their travel, one customer said: "What a joke. More should be done than just refunds - accommodation in Paris is not cheap and this is the holiday season. Do we just stay here indefinitely?"

The industrial action is affecting Eurostar – which operates passenger services to and from London St Pancras – and Eurotunnel Le Shuttle, which runs vehicle-carrying trains to and from Folkestone.

At least 24 Eurostar trains have been cancelled, four of which are returning to their starting point.

Eurostar said in a statement: “Due to unexpected strike action by Eurotunnel staff, services are currently not able to proceed through the Channel Tunnel until mid-afternoon at earliest.”

Getlink, which owns the Channel Tunnel and operates Eurotunnel Le Shuttle services, which said: “Today’s call for strike action by representatives of Eurotunnel’s French site staff unions has resulted in the complete interruption of service and the closure of our terminals in France and the UK.”

The company reportedly added that trade unions had rejected an offer of a bonus worth 1,000 euros (£867) per employee, demanding a payment worth three times as much.

Travellers faced further travel disruption today after all trains passing through London's Euston Station were cancelled due to a fault on overhead electric wires near Hemel Hempstead.

Here are the affected routes, according to National Rail:

Avanti West Coast services between Birmingham New Street / Blackpool North / Chester / Crewe / Edinburgh / Glasgow Central / Holyhead / Lancaster / Liverpool Lime Street / Manchester Piccadilly / Wolverhampton and London Euston London Northwestern Railway services between Birmingham New Street / Bletchley / Coventry / Crewe / Milton Keynes Central / Northampton / Rugby / Tring and London Euston Southern between Watford Junction and East Croydon

