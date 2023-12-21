Home Office appears to backtrack plans to hike family visa threshold to £38,000

The Home Office appears to have made a U-turn on its decision to hike the earnings threshold for a family visa to £38,700, and will instead increase it to £29,000 in the spring.

The new level is still a substantial increase on the current threshold of £18,600, and appeared to be confirmed in the answer to a parliamentary question.

The visa allows British citizens to bring foreign family members to the UK if they earn enough money.

The Home Office announced a threshold hike to £38,700 in early December, and it had come as a tough blow to couples and families whose plans to move to the UK were suddenly thrown into disarray.

Around 75% of the working population currently meet the minimum income level, Home Office minister Lord Sharpe of Epsom said in answer to a parliamentary question, while only 30% of the population would be eligible for the visa if it were to increase to £38,700.

“In Spring 2024, we will raise the threshold to £29,000, that is the 25th percentile of earnings for jobs which are eligible for Skilled Worker visas," Lord Epsom said.

The earnings threshold would be increased incrementally after that, he said, suggesting that a figure around the £38,700 mark was the eventual aim.

No date for when the threshold would increase beyond £29,000 was given.

