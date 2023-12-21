People killed in Prague shooting, Czech police say

Czech police say a shooting in Prague has killed an unspecified number of people and wounded others.

Police gave no details about the victims or the circumstances of the gunfire in the Czech Republic's capital.

Officers were deployed due to a shooting at a school in Jan Palach Square on Thursday.

Czech Interior Minister Vit Rakusan told Czech public television the person who opened fire was dead.

Rakusan said there's no other suspect at the scene and there's no imminent further danger, but he urged people to co-operate with police.

The Philosophical Faculty of Charles University and the Academy of Arts, Architecture, and Design are located in that area.

More to follow...

