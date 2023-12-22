The controversial influencer Andrew Tate has been denied the chance to visit his ill mother in London, he said on social media, and must stay in Romania, where he faces rape and human trafficking charges.

Tate posted that he requested an emergency visit to the UK to see his mother in hospital on Friday as she had suffered a heart attack, but that his appeal had been rejected.

"The Romanian state decided she must be alone at Christmas, if she is alive," he posted.

A spokesperson for Tate said the ruling by the Bucharest Court of Appeal “has left us disheartened.”

The Tate brothers, who are both dual UK-US nationals, were initially arrested in December 2022 in Romania, before they were put under house arrest in March while police continue to investigate the allegations.

They were then granted permission to travel anywhere within Romania, but were banned from leaving the country.

One of the charges against Tate and his brother is that formed a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.

Prosecutors say there are seven alleged female victims, including some who were “misled” by “false claims of marriage and love.”

One defendant is accused of raping a woman twice in March 2022. Tate and his brother Tristan deny all charges against them.

Following the charge on June 20, Tate wrote on X: "Men. This isn’t about me. This isn’t about whether you like me or not. This is about all of us. Today it’s me. Tomorrow it’s you. Nobody is safe from these lies."

He has since said he "looked forward to being found innocent of everything."

Two Romanian women were also arrested alongside the brothers, and Romanian prosecutors indicted all four people in the summer.

