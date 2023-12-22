Play Brightcove video

I dare any one of you to go and watch a pantomime and not chortle like a child at some point during the show.

As part of reporting this story, I went to watch Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs at the Royal and Derngate Theatre in Northampton.

I arrived, carrying myself with the demure stoicism expected of a journalist, before gradually moving towards uncontrollable laughter at every joke, pun and innuendo.

Pantomimes are a quintessential British seasonal staple, often unappreciated beyond our borders, but adored in the UK.

Actor and presenter Ore Oduba, who plays Prince Charming in the Northampton production, sees huge value in the world of panto.

He told me: "When panto comes to town, it's the one thing you can guarantee that every single part of the community is coming down to support.

"It's about giving children their first foray into theatre. You are showing them the magic of what theatre can do.

"What is so wonderful right now, is that you are seeing West End-quality shows going around the country."

Many had concerns that Covid-19 could catalyse the decline of theatre. Not just because of the long-term venue closures but because of people's changing habits.

Thankfully, fears that the public would favour screens over the stage failed to come to fruition in a meaningful way.

Emily Wood has produced countless pantos of all sizes and believes that people "love the immediacy".

"They love being able to see and react and interact," she said.

"Kids don't get it with a screen. Because sales have bounced back so strongly, this year in particular, I think it's just shown the value of live entertainment."

Emily's company Evolution Productions has got ten pantos on around the country. Its turnover through ticket sales is up 17% on previous years.

Liverpool's Royal Court is doing The Scouse Dick Whittington and has seen a 17.5% increase on last year.

Theatre Clwyd in North Wales is 7% up on its best ever year, after creating its own rock 'n' roll Sleeping Beauty.

After a damaging few years at the hand of the pandemic, ticket sales for many are up to, and exceeding, levels from 2019.

Many productions had 75% sold out runs with three weeks to go before opening, according to industry experts David Burns PR.

Days out to major UK cities are proving increasingly costly. As a result, smaller towns are offering attractive sources of enjoyment.

The Astor Theatre in Deal, Kent - with its 175 seats - is putting on its first-ever professional panto this year, Red Riding Hood.

The show's director, producer and writer Mig Kimpton told me that its success so far is a sign of the times.

"I think the world is slightly changed and different, and therefore some things, straight plays, some of them may struggle, or straight drama may struggle... There is an absolute yearn to go and see something that is fun, exciting and enjoyable."

In the middle of a cost-of-living crisis, many are watching their wallets that little bit more closely.

John Plews, chair of the Society of Independent Theatres acknowledges that "it's much better this year but there are still a lot of small theatres on a knife edge."

That being said: "talking to a lot of our members around the country, they are seeing at the moment it's not Christmas yet, and the big week is the week between Christmas and New Year.

"I think the small theatres might benefit because our prices are lower than big pantos."

So when someone tells you panto is a thing of the past, the right reply is: "OH, NO IT ISN'T!"

