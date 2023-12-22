Play Brightcove video

The Princess of Wales was joined by pop royalty as she hosted her Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey.

Kate held her Together At Christmas event at Westminster Abbey on December 8, welcoming her family, members of the monarchy and inspiring individuals in celebration of those supporting children and families.

The event will be broadcast on Christmas Eve on ITV1 as part of the special programme Royal Carols: Together At Christmas.

Beverley Knight, Freya Ridings, and James Bay all performed and the service was dedicated to all those who support children in their early years.

The royal couple with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Credit: PA

The concert is now a firm fixture in the royal calendar - for the third year running, Kate arrived with her family for the recording.

It was the first time Prince Louis has joined his older siblings at the event.

It is also a moment for the Princess of Wales to personally thank those who have helped throughout the year.

Among those invited to sing this year was Freya Ridings, performing her version of Shakin Stevens’ Merry Christmas Everyone, one of her festive favourites. It is not the first time she has been asked to perform for William and Kate.

"They asked me for their charity event that they were doing in 2019," Ridings told ITV News.

"I'm just really in awe of the charity work they do."

Prince Louis, sitting next to Kate, had a front row seat for William's reading.

Those who have done some extraordinary things to help other children were shown how much they were appreciated, including seven-year-old Oscar Burrow.

He’s climbed 12 UK mountains with the combined height of Mount Everest, all for children in a local hospice.

"(I want to) help them go on holiday an swim. (In) their last moments, they will feel happy," Oscar told ITV News.

Royal Carols: Together at Christmas will be shown on Christmas Eve at 7.45pm on ITV1, ITVX and STV.

For the latest royal news, listen to ITV News' podcast The Royal Rota...