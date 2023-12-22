Rail fares in England to increase by 4.9% next year

Rail fares in England will increase by up to 4.9% from March 3 next year, the Department for Transport has said.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said: "Having met our target of halving inflation across the economy, this is a significant intervention by the Government to cap the increase in rail fares below last year's rise.

"Changed working patterns after the pandemic mean that our railways are still losing money and require significant subsidies, so this rise strikes a balance to keep our railways running, while not overburdening passengers.

"We remain committed to supporting the rail sector reform outdated working practices to help put it on a sustainable financial footing."

More follows...