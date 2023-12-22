The US has said it is ready to back a much-delayed UN Security Council vote on a watered-down resolution to deliver desperately needed aid to Gaza.

The vote on the resolution is now expected on Friday amid a worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Gaza’s 2.2 million population is in a food crisis or worse and 576,600 are at the “catastrophic” starvation level, according to report released on Thursday by 23 UN and humanitarian agencies.

Only a small trickle of supplies is getting into Gaza, and the UN World Food Program has said 90% of the population is regularly going without food for a full day.

Nearly 20,000 Palestinians - nearly 1% of the territory's population - have been killed, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, since the war started. During the October 7 attack, Hamas militants killed about 1,200 people in Israel and took about 240 hostages back to Gaza.

Over 11 weeks, nearly 85% of Gaza's people and leveled swaths of the territory.

US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said the United States backs the new text, which had been significantly changed, and if it is put to a vote Washington will support it.

A call for “the urgent suspension of hostilities to allow safe and unhindered humanitarian access, and for urgent steps towards a sustainable cessation of hostilities" was taken out of the new draft.

Instead, it calls “for urgent steps to immediately allow safe and unhindered humanitarian access, and also for creating the conditions for a sustainable cessation of hostilities.”

The steps are not defined, but diplomats said if adopted this would mark the council’s first reference to a cessation of hostilities.

US president Joe Biden has warned Israel is losing international support because of the “indiscriminate bombing” of Gaza.

US officials have repeatedly expressed concern about the large number of Palestinian civilian deaths. This week, US defence secretary Lloyd Austin pressed Israel to transition from high intensity operations to targeted operations aimed at killing Hamas leaders, destroying tunnels and rescuing hostages.

In another major change, the U.S.-backed draft resolution eliminates the condemnation of “all violations of international humanitarian law, including all indiscriminate attacks against civilians and civilian objects, all violence and hostilities against civilians, and all acts of terrorism.”

