Vin Diesel accused of sexual battery by former assistant in lawsuit

Fast and Furious star Vin Diesel has been accused by his former assistant of sexual battery while working for him in 2010.

Asta Jonasson filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles on Thursday alleging that Diesel forced himself on her in a hotel suite in Atlanta.

The lawsuit alleges she tried to escape from the room after being forced into Diesel’s bed, but the actor moved towards her and groped her, and kissed her chest.

He attempted to pull down her underwear, causing her to scream as she ran toward the nearby bathroom.

He eventually forced her to touch him, the suit says.

The lawsuit said Ms Jonasson closed her eyes in fear of angering Diesel any further and wished the assault would end.

Ms Jonasson was fired hours later by Diesel’s sister Samantha Vincent, who is also the president of his One Race Productions.

The lawsuit stated that Ms Jonasson felt like she was a “piece of trash" and her self esteem was “demolished.”

“It was clear to her that she was being fired because she was no longer useful - Vin Diesel had used her to fulfill his sexual desires and she had resisted his sexual assaults,” the suit alleges.

Ms Jonasson is suing Diesel and his company for creating a hostile work environment, negligent supervision and wrongful termination, among her other claims.

The lawsuit stated that Vin Diesel's former employee felt like she was a 'piece of trash' and her self esteem was 'demolished.' Credit: AP

"Let me be very clear: Vin Diesel categorically denies this claim in its entirety,” attorney Bryan Freedman said in a statement reported by the trade outlet Variety.

“This is the first he has ever heard about this more than 13-year-old claim made by a purportedly nine-day employee.

"There is clear evidence which completely refutes these outlandish allegations.”

Ms Jonasson’s attorney, Claire-Lise Kutlay, said in a statement that her client's lawsuit seeks to hold Diesel and those who "allowed and covered up his sexual assault, accountable for their egregious actions.”

“Employers must protect and defend people when they speak up about sexual assault and harassment,” Kutlay said.

“We hope Ms Jonasson’s courageous decision to come forward helps create lasting change and empowers other survivors.”

Diesel has also starred in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, voicing extraterrestrial tree monster Groot.

Want more entertainment news? Listen to our podcast, Unscripted...