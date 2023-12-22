A storm sweeping across northern Europe has proven fatal, with falling trees killing people in the Netherlands and Belgium.

A 20-metre Christmas tree collapsed onto three people at a busy market in Oudenaarde in western Belgium late on Thursday, killing a 63-year-old woman.

Another woman was struck by a tree in the Dutch town of Wilp and later died of her injuries, according to her employer.

Heavy rain and strong winds also prompted flood warnings across the North Sea coast.

A Christmas tree is cut down after it was damaged in the storm in Aakirkeby, on the isle of Bornholm, Denmark. Credit: AP

People travelling in Germany faced cancellations, delays and diversions between the major cities of Hamburg, Hannover, Frankfurt and Munich.

National railway operator Deutsche Bahn said that falling trees had damaged overhead electric wires of blocked tracks, but the situation had largely improved by Friday afternoon.

The Elbe River flooded Hamburg's main fish market, with water reaching waist height in places.

Streets surrounding Dutch harbours saw flooding overnight, including in the seaside suburb of The Hague, Scheveningen.

A delivery van stands in the water of the Elbe during a storm surge near the fish market in Hamburg, Germany. Credit: AP

The enormous Maeslantkering storm barrier that protects Rotterdam from high sea levels automatically closed for the first time because of the amount of water.

All six major storm barriers that protect the low-lying Netherlands were closed at the same time, which authorities said was a first.

In the North Sea the Norwegian cruise ship MS Maud temporarily lost power on Thursday after encountering a rogue wave.

The 266 guests and 131 crew were uninjured, its operator said in a statement.

Meanwhile in the UK, high winds grounded flights and caused disruption to train services. Scottish ferries were also suspended.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…