Worst thing about time abroad was ‘not having proper education’ – Alex Batty

Teenager Alex Batty has said the worst thing about the six years he was missing abroad was “not having a proper education”, according to reports.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper, the 17-year-old said he must have read the Harry Potter books “at least 20 times” and his main pastime was reading as he could rarely access wifi.

Alex’s grandmother told the newspaper that his mother and grandfather “completely and utterly betrayed me and left me heartbroken”.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) confirmed on Friday that a criminal investigation has been launched into Alex’s alleged abduction.

Alex Batty was missing for six years Credit: Greater Manchester Police/PA

The teenager went missing aged 11 in 2017 after his mother, who was not his legal guardian, took him on a pre-arranged trip to Spain with his grandfather.

Alex landed in the UK on Saturday having been found by chiropody student Fabien Accidini near the French city of Toulouse last week after walking across the Pyrenees.

Officers in the UK interviewed Alex after his return from France, GMP said.

Speaking about his time abroad, the teenager told The Sun newspaper: “I had a Harry Potter box set. I’m obsessed with it and must have read each of the books at least 20 times.

“I carried it everywhere even though it was massive and took up so much space.

“They’re amazing books. My main pastime was reading because most of the places we were we couldn’t get wifi. I tried to get as many as I could but it was bloody difficult.”

He added: “During all my time away I never attended school for a single day.

“The only qualifications I have are my Sats test results from primary school when I lived back in Oldham.

“That’s one of the worst things that’s happened to me throughout all this — not having a proper education.”

Alex’s grandmother Susan Caruana, 68, told the Sun she overheard the teenager’s mother say they were getting rid of their phones.

She said: “They completely and utterly betrayed me and left me heartbroken.

“I knew as soon as I heard her say, ‘We’re getting rid of the phones now’. I thought ‘I’ll never see him again’.”

She added: “During the whole six years I never knew if if they were alive or dead.

“Every time there was some sort of disaster I feared that he could be a victim.”

After being looked after by the French authorities, Alex met his step-grandfather at Toulouse airport on Saturday before boarding a flight to the UK, GMP said.

It is thought Alex has been living with his mother and grandfather, who took him to Spain in September 2017, across Spain, Morocco and France.

Last week, French prosecutors said the teenager’s mother, Melanie Batty, who does not have legal parental guardianship, may be in Finland.