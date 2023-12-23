Charlie Sheen’s neighbour has been accused of attacking him with a "deadly weapon" in a Malibu home.

Electra Schrock was arrested for assault, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement on Friday.

She was also taken into custody for force likely to create bodily injury and burglary.

Police arrived at the Californian home on Wednesday afternoon after receiving a battery-disturbance call.

Ms Schrock, 47, was expected to appear in court on Friday.

Representatives for “Two and a Half Men" star Sheen did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The 58-year-old is also known for his films including “Wall Street,” “The Three Musketeers” and “Major League.”

