Israeli airstrikes on Gaza continued, despite UN warnings that the offensive was creating "obstacles" for humanitarian aid.

Dozens of Palestinians from an extended family were among 90 killed in Israeli airstrikes on two homes on Saturday, rescuers and hospital officials said.

One home was flatted in Gaza City and another in the urban refugee camp of Nuseirat, with Gaza's Civil Defence department confirming 76 people, including women and children, had been killed in the Gaza City strike.

The strikes came a day after the U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that nowhere is safe in Gaza and that Israel's offensive is creating "massive obstacles" to distribution of humanitarian aid.

The Israeli military said troops had arrested hundreds of alleged militants in the city over the past week, with more than 200 people, mostly men, transferred to Israel for further interrogation.

The army said more than 700 people with alleged ties to the militant groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad have so far been sent to Israeli lockups.

Despite mounting international calls for a cease-fire, Israel has vowed to keep up the fight until Hamas is destroyed and removed from power in Gaza and all the hostages are freed.

On October 7, Hamas gunmen stormed the border, killing an estimated 1,200 people and taking around 240 hostages.

Israeli army vehicles and soldiers are seen near the Gaza Strip border on Saturday. Credit: AP

On Friday, the U.N. Security Council adopted a resolution calling for immediately speeding up aid deliveries to civilians in Gaza, but not for a cease-fire.

More than 20,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s war to destroy Hamas and more than 53,000 have been wounded, according to health officials in Gaza, a besieged territory ruled by the Islamic militant group for the past 16 years.

Saturday's airstrike in Gaza City killed almost 80 members of the al-Mughrabi family.

Israel blames Hamas for the high civilian death toll, citing the militants' use of crowded residential areas and tunnels.

It says it has killed thousands of Hamas militants, including about 2,000 in the past three weeks, adding that 139 of its soldiers have been killed in the ground offensive.

More than half a million people in Gaza - a quarter of the population - are starving, according to a report this week from the United Nations and other agencies.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Friday that it was a mistake to measure the effectiveness of the humanitarian operation by the number of trucks.

“The real problem is that the way Israel is conducting this offensive is creating massive obstacles to the distribution of humanitarian aid inside Gaza,” he said.

Guterres said “much more is needed immediately” to end the “nightmare” for people in Gaza.

