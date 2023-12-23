Tributes have been paid to the actor Ian Pepperell, who was best known for playing Roy Tucker in The Archers.

Pepperell, who played the hotelier in the long-running BBC Radio 4 drama for 22 years, died "in his prime" on Friday at the age of 53 following a long illness, the BBC announced.

As well as his radio role, he also acted in numerous stage productions and briefly appeared in BBC soap opera EastEnders.

The Archers editor Jeremy Howe said: “[Pepperell] captured Roy as both genial and anxious, funny and sad, easy-going and permanently stressed – a man who could hold down with ease a top job, yet who always carried with him Hamlet’s sense of failure.

“It all made perfect sense because of Ian’s uncanny and laser-guided ability to find humour in the emotional scenes and find pathos in the comedy that he always played so unerringly well.

“Ian had a lot more gas in the tank and was desperate to return to Ambridge once his health permitted.

“It is tragic that he died in his prime, we will miss him dearly and our hearts go out to his family and friends and everyone who knew him."

Within the show, Pepperell featured in a number of dramatic storylines including a proposal and on New Year's Eve and an affair with his boss.

BBC director of speech, Mohit Bakaya, added: “Ian was a hugely talented actor who contributed greatly to The Archers and brought much pleasure to listeners on Radio 4 for over two decades.

“He will be missed greatly and we send our deepest condolences to all who knew and loved him.”

In the world of theatre, he played Hamlet for the Oxford Stage Company and Richard III at the Haymarket Theatre in Leicester.

He also featured in a number of episodes of EastEnders in 1993 and appeared in police drama The Bill.

Pepperell ran a pub named The Star Inn in Ringwood, Hampshire.

A statement posted on the pub’s Facebook page said: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I must tell you all, that Ian – left this world today – in peace, his way. As I, and all of the closest to him knew he would.

“‘To die, To sleep, To sleep, perchance to dream, ay, there’s the rub”.”

