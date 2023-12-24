Play Brightcove video

CCTV footage shows the Christmas tree fall in Belgium. Credit VRT News / Twitter

CCTV footage shows the moment a Christmas tree fell at a market in Belgium, killing a 63-year-old woman.

The 66-foot tree collapsed during Stormy Pia in the city of Oudenaarde on Thursday evening.

The brightly lit tree was seen slowly leaning over and then toppling over in the market square.

Three women were injured, and one was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. She later died.

Storm Pia caused disruption in the UK and the Netherlands on Thursday. It also hit western Belgium.

A spokesman for the Oost-Vlaanderen province prosecutor said it is investigating "whether the tree had been properly secured and will also look at the impact of the weather."

