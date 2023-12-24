From Beckham to Barbie and Tommy Fury to Frozen: The top Google searches of 2023

What do Happy Valley, Tommy Fury and the Great Wall of China all have in common?

While they may not all be to everyone's taste, they are some of the most popular topics which captured the interest of britons this year and beyond.

Google has revealed its top searches of the year in the UK, as well as over the past decades as it celebrates its 25th anniversary.

The Rugby World Cup, Happy Valley and blockbuster movie Oppenheimer were among the top Google searches of the year in the UK, the tech giant has revealed.

Sarah Lancashire starred in Happy Valley which was the top TV search on Google in the UK in 2023 Credit: Ben Blackall/BBC/PA

According to its annual Year in Search data, “when is the Coronation?” was the most commonly asked ‘when’ question of the year, ahead of “when does Love Island start?”.

The death of Friends star Matthew Perry was the most searched for celebrity death of the year, and the most popular ‘how to’ Google search of 2023 was “how to watch the Champions League Final”.

And in the year discussions around artificial intelligence (AI) went mainstream thanks to the rise of chatbots such as ChatGPT, “What is generative AI?” – the technology behind such chatbots – was the most googled AI-related question of the year in the UK.

Google’s data revealed the Women’s World Cup was the second-most searched sporting event, after the Rugby World Cup and ahead of the Ashes.

Tommy Fury was the most searched for athlete, ahead of England men’s football captain Harry Kane.

Sam Smith was the most Googled musician, with Arctic Monkeys second and Lil Tay third following her unexpected death hoax – Taylor Swift was named tenth on the list, just behind UK Eurovision entry Mae Muller.

Sam Smith Credit: PA

In films, Oppenheimer was just ahead of Barbie and Guardians of the Galaxy.

Happy Valley was the top TV search ahead of The Last Of Us, with a late entry from the Beckham's following the release of their Netflix documentary also high in the rankings.

Matt Cooke, head of Google News Lab, said: “As we reach the end of 2023, it’s refreshing to be reminded of everything we enjoyed throughout the year – which otherwise had its fair share of challenging moments for the UK and the world.

“From David Beckham’s return to the spotlight, to Barbie vs Oppenheimer, to the highs of England’s sporting successes, we’ve had moments to keep us smiling despite difficult times.”

The release of Barbie and Oppenheimer was dubbed a 'cultural moment' by UKCA's chief executive Phil Clapp. Credit: AP

Alongside its top searches for 2023, Google marked its 25th anniversary this year by revealing some of the global most searched for terms ever across a range of categories.

The Great Wall of China was named the most searched for location.

Ever popular animated movie Frozen's catchy tune, Let It Go by Idina Menzel was the most Googled song lyrics.

Climate activist Greta Thunberg was the most searched for activist, Mount Rushmore the most searched for memorial and Abbey Road the most Googled album cover.

Canadian singer Drake was the most searched for album drop, Disneyland was named the most searched for amusement park, and Martin Luther King Jr was the most Googled anti-war activist.

Greta Thunberg took to the Pyramid Stage to warn festival-goers about the current climate crisis. Credit: PA

“As Google celebrates its 25th birthday, it’s also been fun to take a trip down memory lane with our all-time most searched list, seeing Drake taking on The Beatles, and interest in some of the world’s most ancient attractions still going strong,” Mr Cooke said.

“It’s also incredibly inspiring to see the stratospheric rise of Greta Thunberg capturing hearts and minds across the world, and the enduring legacy of Martin Luther King Jr doing the same.

“As always, we’re thrilled that people worldwide continue to turn to Google when they want to learn, discover, explore, or simply sing along to their favourite Disney films.”

