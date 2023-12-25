Dozens killed in Israeli air strike on refugee camp in Gaza, Hamas says

Play Brightcove video

At least 70 people have been killed by an Israeli strike in central Gaza on Christmas Eve, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry.

A spokesman said the death toll was likely to rise given the large number of families living in the area.

The fatalities include at least 12 women and seven children, according to early hospital figures.

“We were all targeted,” said Ahmad Turkomani, who lost several family members including his daughter and grandson. “There is no safe place in Gaza anyway.”

The Israeli military had no immediate comment.

Meanwhile the number of Israeli soldiers killed in combat over the weekend rose to 17.

As Christmas Eve fell on Sunday, smoke rose over the besieged territory, while in the West Bank Bethlehem was hushed, its holiday celebrations called off.

In neighbouring Egypt, tentative efforts continued on a deal for another exchange of hostages for Palestinians held by Israel.

Palestinians salvage their belongings after an Israeli strike in Rafah, Gaza Strip. Credit: AP

War was sparked on October 7, when Hamas-led militants stormed communities in southern Israel, killing 1,200 people and taking 240 more hostage.

Since then, 20,400 Palestinians have been killed and almost all of the territory’s 2.3 million people have been displaced.

More than two-thirds of the number of Palestinians killed have been women and children, according to the Gazan Health Ministry, which does not differentiate between civilians and combatants.

Israelis still largely stand behind the country’s stated goals of crushing Hamas’ governing and military capabilities and releasing the remaining 129 captives.

Israeli soldiers carry the casket of Staff Sgt. Birhanu Kassie during his funeral at Mt. Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem. Credit: AP

That's despite rising international pressure against Israel’s offensive, and the soaring death toll and unprecedented suffering among Palestinians.

However, the mounting death toll among Israeli troops - 156 since the ground offensive began - could erode public support for the war.

There has also been widespread anger against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government, which many criticize for failing to protect civilians on October 7 and promoting policies that allowed Hamas to gain strength over the years.

In a nationally televised speech, Israeli President Isaac Herzog appealed for the country to remain united. “This moment is a test. We will not break nor blink,” he said.

