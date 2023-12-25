Prince and Princess of Wales release new Christmas photo of children

The Prince and Princess of Wales have released a new photograph of their three children on Christmas day.

A smiling Princess Charlotte is pictured sat between Prince George and their younger brother Prince Louis in the newly released photograph.

The photograph was posted on social media, alongside the caption: "Wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas, from our family to yours! W & C"

The black and white photo, showing the three children casually dressed and sitting on a wooden bench, was taken by Josh Shinner, who also took the image for William and Kate’s Christmas card this year.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis made a rare public appearance earlier this month for an annual coral concert hosted by their mother, which has quickly become a firm fixture in the festive royal calendar.

Kate hosted her Together At Christmas event at Westminster Abbey on December 8, welcoming her family, members of the monarchy and inspiring individuals in celebration of those supporting children and families.

The event was broadcast on Christmas Eve on ITV1 as part of the special programme Royal Carols: Together At Christmas and it can be watched anytime on ITVX here.

